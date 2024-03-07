Kashmiri Youth, Who Pelted Stones For Rs 500, Credits PM Modi For Saving Him And Others; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jammu and Kashmir, a region marred by historical complexities, has been witnessing significant transformations since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on Thursday underscored the government's commitment to its development and the diverse voices that contribute to this narrative.

A viral video featuring a former stone pelter from Jammu and Kashmir sheds light on a personal journey of transformation. The individual, who once engaged in stone-pelting as a student, shared his evolution, emphasizing how he refrained from exercising his voting right until Prime Minister Modi assumed office. His testimony highlights the potential ripple effect of positive change, as he encourages others to support Modi's initiatives, suggesting that many like him have found an alternative path away from conflict.

"When I was studying in 10th standard, I used to pelt stones. I was a stone pelter. We had no work. They used to pay us Rs 500 to pelt stones and we didn't care about whether we would be hit by a bullet or something else. When I could reform, why didn't they reform the other stone pelters. I didn't excercise my right to vote until Modi ji became the Prime Minister. I tell everyone to make Modi ji successful. I got saved right? Several stone pelters like us, thousands and lakhs of them have got saved," said the J&K man in a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public rally, celebrating the region's developmental strides post the abrogation of Article 370. He accused the Congress of long-term misguidance on the matter, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is now breathing freely and breaking shackles that hindered its progress. Modi's emphasis on the need for a developed Jammu and Kashmir aligns with the government's commitment to fostering tourism, empowering farmers, and unleashing the potential of the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely. Jammu and Kashmir has broken the shackles after abrogation of Article 370," he said at the rally named as 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar.

In a bid to boost the region's agri-economy, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The launch of tourism projects under "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" schemes, along with the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine, signals a commitment to tap into tourism possibilities. The announcement of schemes like "Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign" and "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" further underscores efforts to engage the diaspora and promote India as a tourist destination.

"The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India," he said.

The prime minister distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly-recruited government employees, reinforcing the government's commitment to generating employment opportunities in the region. Interacting with beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers, and entrepreneurs, Modi highlighted the multifaceted approach to development that includes social empowerment and economic upliftment.