Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Extends Electricity Subsidy In Delhi Till March 2025

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended the free electricity bill and subsidies scheme till March 31, 2025 after an emergency cabinet meeting. The meeting took place at Delhi CM's official residence to deliberate on the electricity subsidy being given in Delhi.

CM Kejriwal congratulated the citizens of Delhi when he announced the decision on the microblogging platform X. He also mentioned that the free power program has now been expanded to include legal offices.

'Many people had doubts about electricity subsidy - will they get it next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son got this work done also," he added.

Concluding the post, Kejriwal wrote: "For your information, let me tell you that 24 hours electricity and free electricity is available only in Delhi and Punjab. In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid."

Finance Minister Atishi during the Delhi Budget announcement also stated that the provision of free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024–2025.

On March 4, Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi proposed a budget of Rs 3,353 crore for the Energy Department for current fiscal year. 68.33% of Delhi's 58.86 lakh domestic power users are qualified for the subsidy.

According to statistics made public by the Delhi government, the Delhi government is now providing power subsidies to 40.22 lakh residential customers.

In January, the Delhi government also unveiled its solar program. People who installed rooftop solar panels at home were expected to get generation-based incentives under the Delhi Solar Policy 2024. Kejriwal unveiled this program last month, stating that solar power generation will be subsidized for customers.