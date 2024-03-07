CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Taking Indians To Russia-Ukraine War Zone, Say Officials

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a large-scale human trafficking network responsible for transporting Indians to the war-torn Russia-Ukraine region under the guise of overseas employment opportunities, officials announced on Thursday.

The agency is currently conducting raids at more than 10 locations spread across seven cities as part of its investigation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Authorities stated that the CBI has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against multiple visa consultancy firms and agents allegedly involved in the illicit operation.

During the ongoing searches, several individuals have been apprehended, and a sum of Rs 50 lakh has been confiscated, officials revealed.

The development comes days after the Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that approximately 20 Indian nationals, who ventured to work alongside the Russian Army, find themselves stranded in Russia. The Ministry is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure their prompt repatriation. Some of these individuals have become embroiled in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, necessitating coordinated efforts with Russian authorities to facilitate their safe return.

These efforts unfold against the backdrop of distressing reports concerning a group of Indian youths who fell prey to unscrupulous agents promising security guard positions in Russia. While the Indian government has refrained from confirming these reports, media outlets have extensively covered the plight of numerous Indians coerced into military service abroad, often lured by false promises amid economic hardship at home.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed ongoing communication and collaboration with Russian counterparts in both New Delhi and Moscow to address these pressing concerns.

India's Human Trafficking Problem

In a startling revelation to Parliament in December last year, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan disclosed concerning statistics regarding nearly 1 lakh illegal Indian migrants attempting to enter the United States within a year. This surge, as reported by the US Customs and Border Protection team, has been an escalating trend over the past four years.

Despite significant efforts acknowledged by the US 2023 trafficking report, which placed India at Tier 2 level, the country still falls short of meeting the minimum standards for combatting human trafficking. India has consistently held the Tier 2 category in the US government's records for the past few years, indicating progress yet insufficient measures in addressing the issue.

Critical areas where India's efforts have been lacking were highlighted in the report, notably including a decrease in the prosecution and conviction rates of human trafficking cases, significantly impacting the country's fight against this crime.

One of the major challenges India faces is the reduced identification of trafficking victims, particularly concerning a staggering 75% decline in recognizing victims of bonded labour. Human traffickers in India commonly employ debt-based coercion tactics, luring victims with substantial advances and then manipulating them with exorbitant interest rates. Additionally, they exploit victims by deducting from their wages for lodging, healthcare, or wage slips.

These victims, often migrants seeking employment abroad, are targeted across various sectors such as construction, domestic work, factories, and other low-skilled fields. The report also identified victims of Indian forced labour in multiple countries, including Armenia, Portugal, Gabon, the US, and Zambia, shedding light on the global reach and impact of India's human trafficking problem.