BJP Slams RJD Over Anti-Government Posters In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 7 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the youth of Bihar migrated to other states due to the 'Jungle Raj' unleashed by the RJD, the latter on Thursday came with posters to counter the claim.

The posters were placed at various crossings in Patna, claiming that those in the Central government have sold the country's assets.

The posters carried photographs of Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other RJD leaders.

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said:“There are two types of faces in politics, especially in Bihar. People who believe in safeguarding only their family, such as Lalu Prasad, and the second is people like PM Narendra Modi for whom the 140 crore people of the country are like family.

"The Prime Minister always thinks about how to make the people standing on the last line happy. I am proud to say that I am a member of 'Modi Ka Pariwar'.”