'Missing' Father Held For Killing Son A Day Before His Wedding In Delhi (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) A 29-year-old gym trainer, who was all set to get married on Thursday, was allegedly stabbed to death by his father in south Delhi, the police said.

The deceased, who was stabbed multiple times, has been identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Devli Extension. According to sources, since the beginning of the probe, the police had suspected the role of the deceased's father in the murder, as he was absconding since the night of the incident.

"Multiple teams were formed to trace the 'missing' man, who was finally nabbed from Jaipur on Thursday night," the sources said.

He reportedly killed his son due to some strained relationships.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said that at 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received regarding a murder in the Raju Park area, following which a police team was rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the crime scene, the police found that Singhal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Singhal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem," the DCP said, adding, "We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code."

Prakash Singh, the victim's uncle, said that Gaurav, the elder son, got engaged to a girl three days ago, and they were all set to go to the girl's place in Kakrola with the wedding procession on Thursday.