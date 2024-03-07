Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice To Accused Persons On ED's Plea Seeking Cooperation In Trial

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday issued a notice to the accused persons in the alleged excise policy scam following a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging delay in trial proceedings on their part.

The ED had moved the plea seeking direction to the accused persons to cooperate in the trial process and prevent unnecessary delay in its commencement and conclusion.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court issued the notice, directing the accused to file a reply. The court also granted the accused permission to inspect the documents at the probe agency's office.

The ED has alleged that the accused persons were filing applications seeking copies of CCTV footage of interrogation proceedings during their custody period, and that of the other arrested individuals without substantive reasons, which it argues is not maintainable at this stage before the framing of charges.

The counsel for the accused opposed the plea, claiming that the ED is seeking to curtail their legal rights.

The ED has also alleged that case information and CCTV footage provided to the accused persons are being misused by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in the media through baseless defamatory statements made against the investigating agency.

The ED contended that these actions are tactics employed by various accused persons to burden the investigating agency and delay the trial's smooth functioning.

The ED also claimed that the sharing and use of information about one of the accused persons, Amandeep Singh Dhall, by others involved in the case has contributed to the delay in the trial process.

The court will hear the matter next on March 19.