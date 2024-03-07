T'gana CM To Avoid Confrontation With Centre In 'Public Interest'

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday reiterated that his government will avoid confrontation with the Central government in the "public interest".

He said no matter which party is in power at the Centre, the state government will seek support for the development, and if it does not extend the support, it will fight with the power given by the people.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking after laying the foundation for the elevated corridor on Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Rahdari.

Alleging that there was no development during the BRS rule, Revanth Reddy said after Congress came to power, it held talks with the Centre and tried to find solutions to the problems.

He claimed that failures of the previous state government came to his knowledge after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister said the elevated corridor will not only lead to the development of Medchal and Qutbullahpur but also improve the connectivity to north Telangana.

He said he took up the issue of the elevated corridor with the Centre when he was the MP.

He claimed that no progress was made on the project due to the previous government's disputes with the Centre.

He said that the previous government did not allot the lands which were to be allotted to the Defence department and similarly, it did not renew the lease for Defence lands in Chandrayangutta.

The Chief Minister said after the Congress came to power, lands were transferred to the Defence department.

Revanth Reddy said that when the state government cooperated with the Centre, the Centre also extended cooperation to the state by agreeing to transfer the Defence land.

He claimed that it was due to the work taken up in the past by the Congress governments that Hyderabad got international recognition.

The six-lane 11 long elevated corridor will be built from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road Junction (Shamirpet) via West Marredpally, Karkhana, Tirumalgheri, Bollaram, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta.

The project required 197.20 acres of land including 113.48 acres of defence lands.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 2,232 crore, is expected to ease traffic congestion on Rajiv Rahadari.