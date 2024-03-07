USCG Ship Bertholf Reaches Port Blair For Joint Exercise 'Sea Defenders-2024'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Marking a significant step in bolstering bilateral cooperation between the Indian and the US Coast Guards, USCG Ship Bertholf reached Port Blair on Thursday for a joint exercise, an official statement said.

Codenamed 'Sea Defenders-2024', the joint exercise is scheduled to be held on March 9 and 10 off Port Blair.

The Legend-class US Coast Guard cutter Bertholf is equipped with advanced technology and weaponry, including a helicopter landing pad, and state-of-the-art sensors and communication equipment.

The exercise will simulate scenarios relevant to maritime piracy and asymmetric threats, including simulated drone attacks on commercial merchant traffic, joint maritime search and rescue operations, major firefighting, marine pollution response, and counter-drug interdiction exercises.

Additionally, a simulated medical evacuation will be conducted to enhance readiness in emergency situations.

The ship serves the operational function for complex law enforcement, defence, and national security missions, reflecting the USCG's commitment to maritime safety and security. Its visit to India travelling more than 16,000 nautical miles from Alameda, California reflects a shared commitment to upholding maritime norms and promoting a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

This exercise underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime challenges. It reaffirms the longstanding partnership between the Indian and the US Coast Guards, which is an important component of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two Coast Guards have extensive interactions, particularly in the fields of training, exercises, and cooperative measures. High-level interaction between the two maritime agencies has been a regular feature towards maintaining professional relationships.

USCG Ship Midgett had visited Chennai in September 2022.