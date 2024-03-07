Calcutta HC Directs CBI To Ensure Security Of Witnesses In Sandeshkhali Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure the safety and security of the witnesses in the ongoing case against Sheikh Shahjahan relating to the attack on the ED and CAF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5.

Hearing a petition seeking the court's direction in ensuring the safety of the witnesses, a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, after a brief hearing, observed that since most of the witnesses are locals of Sandeshkhali and are dependent on the place to earn their livelihoods, their safety and security needs to be ensured.

The division bench also observed that since the CBI is investigating the matter, the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the witnesses, as per legal provisions, also rests upon the central agency.

It also directed the CBI to file an affidavit on this count before the next hearing, scheduled on April 4.

The Chief Justice also questioned why Sheikh Shahjahan has been retained as a member of Zilla Parishad in North 24 Parganas even though he has been suspended from the party he represents.

The state government assured the division bench that the matter would be looked into, as per existing legal provisions.

BJP leader and senior counsel Priyanka Tiberwal informed the division bench that some local women from Sandeshkhali who had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Barasat in the district on Wednesday are interested to be parties in the case.

In response, the Chief Justice observed that these women should have proof that they are residents of Sandeshkhali. "Otherwise the state administration might say they are outsiders," he noted.