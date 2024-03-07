Mizoram: 438 Alcohol-Related Deaths Reported In 10 Months; Drugs Toll 86 In 14 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, March 7 (IANS) At least 438 alcohol-related deaths, which included 77 women, have been reported from Mizoram during the past 10 months, state Health Minister Lalrinpuii informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query put forth by ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Jeje Lalpekhlua, the minister said that 361 men and 77 women died due to alcohol-related issues between April last year and January this year.

The previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government, as part of its election promise, had promulgated the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019 to curb the misuse of alcohol and drugs. Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said earlier that the state government will soon review the Act, as it is facing a revenue crunch.

Sources said that illegal manufacturing and sale of liquor on the outskirts of Aizawl and other parts of the city are still going on.

Meanwhile, an official of the state Excise and Narcotics Department said that 86 people, including 13 women, died between January last year and February this year due to drug abuse.

Of these, 76 people died last year while 10 died this year till February.

As per reports, a variety of drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine tablets, are smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar. These drugs have a huge demand in the northeastern states and the neighbouring Bangladesh.