Repatriate Seven Indians Stranded In Russia: MP Vikramjit Sahney

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Thursday pleaded with the Indian Ambassador in Russia, Pawan Kapoor, and the Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, seeking immediate action to repatriate seven Indian youth, including five from Punjab, stranded in Russia.

Sahney said he has also reached out to the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, and the Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, urging them to take up the matter with the concerned authorities for the swift release of the Indian youth.

Sahney also claimed that he is in constant touch with the distressed families and has obtained the phone numbers of the stranded youth, which he has shared with the Indian Embassy officials so that they can facilitate direct assistance to them for their repatriation.

On December 27, 2023, seven Indian youth, including five from Punjab, went to Russia, he said.

Due to a misunderstanding, they inadvertently entered Belarus from Russia by road, lacking the necessary visa, resulting in their apprehension by Russian authorities.

The distressed youth have reportedly been coerced by the Russian police into signing an agreement to serve in the Russian Army as helpers for one year, under the threat of facing imprisonment for up to 10 years for their unauthorised entry into Belarus.