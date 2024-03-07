Arrest Of Bengaluru Cafe Bomber Getting Delayed As Police Not Given Free Hand: Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), March 7 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed on Thursday that the arrest of the Bengaluru cafe bomber is getting delayed because the Karnataka government is not giving a free hand to the police.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga after participating in a Booth Pramukh's meeting, CM Sawant also said that there is no law and order system in the state.

"The arrest of the bomber in the Bengaluru cafe blast case is getting delayed as the police are not given a free hand,” CM Sawant said.

He added that had the BJP been in power in Karnataka, such bomb blast incidents like the one at a Bengaluru cafe recently would not have taken place.

“The Congress is dividing the people. The party stands for scams and corruption. People should reject the corrupt Congress government in Karnataka and bring back the double-engine government in the state,” he said.

Ever since the Congress came to power, development works have stalled in Karnataka, he claimed.

CM Sawant also said that the BJP is hopeful of winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"The Congress came to power in Karnataka based on false guarantees. But PM Modi will fulfil all his guarantees. The Congress has not fully implemented a single guarantee it had promised in the run-up to the elections," CM Sawant said.