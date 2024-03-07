Let's Mohammad Qasim Gujjar Declared 'Designated Terrorist'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member and dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman, presently residing in Pakistan, as a designated terrorist.

In a post on X, the MHA said: "The Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a designated terrorist.

"An operative of the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning war against Bharat. Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly."

The MHA order issued on Thursday stated that Gujjar, 32, having permanent residence at Angrala, tehsil Mahore, in Reasi district of Jammu area, is presently residing in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

"He belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 5. Gujjar, with an intention to wage war against the country, is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, and identifying locations of drone dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and cash etc. and delivering and managing consignments from across the border," the order stated.

"Gujjar has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and responsible for causing death and injuries to a number of persons in these terror incidents. He, to widen the areas of terror activities, has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications," it added.