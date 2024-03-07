French Open: Sindhu Moves To Quarters, Srikanth Bows Out

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, March 7 (IANS) India's star shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-final of the French Open Super 750 tournament after beating Beiwen Zhang of the USA 13-21, 21-10, 21-14, here on Thursday.
Zhang had a lead of 11-7 against Sindhu in the first game and over a course of multiple errors the Indian got defeated 21-13 in the first game.
Sindhu then made a comeback in the second game after an initial lead of 12-8 and won comprehensively with a score of 21-10.
In the decider game, Sindhu was all over Zhang, taking the lead of 11-7 with cross-court service and playing mostly on the nets. She won it 21-14 and moved to the quarter-final.
Earlier in men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Lu Guang Zu of China with the scoreline of 21-19, 12-21, 20-22.
