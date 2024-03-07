(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toll Brothers Climbs on Unveiling Parkside Village

Sunrise Up on Energy Storage Deal

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares cleared breakeven Thursday, on the announced the acquisition of a significant order comprising 25,000 tons of energy storage materials from Xiamen HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (HiTHIUM). This collaboration marks a pivotal moment that Sunrise has ventured into the thriving energy storage battery materials market, increasing new avenues for growth and innovation, and consolidating its existing strength in electric vehicle battery materials.

Specializing in lithium-ion energy storage, HiTHIUM's comprehensive portfolio encompasses core materials, research, development, production, and sales of lithium iron phosphate energy storage batteries and systems. With a steadfast commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability, HiTHIUM has established itself as a global leader. In 2023, the global energy storage cell shipments reached 196.7 GWh, with HiTHIUM accounting for over 15 GWh.

HiTHIUM's decision to select Sunrise for a 25,000-ton initial order not only demonstrates confidence in Sunrise's products but also heralds a collaborative trend among upstream and downstream experts in the energy storage industry in 2024.

According to Thursday's news release,“Sunrise's innovative high-energy-density ultra-long-cycle products, capable of achieving 10,000 cycles, have garnered recognition from multiple clients. With two clients already in mass production and nine clients undergoing trials, this initial order is just the beginning, with a series of subsequent orders expected to follow suit.”

EPOW shares nicked ahead 0.79 cents, or 1.1%, to 74 cents.









