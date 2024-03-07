(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toll Brothers Climbs on Unveiling Parkside Village

Salesforce Inaugurates Einstein CopilotNYCB Raises $1BSunrise Up on Energy Storage DealToronto Stock Exchange Nears Two-Year High Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, March 7, 2024

Five Top Game-Changing AI Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

With artificial intelligence impacting just about every industry in the world, the market could be worth about $594 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research. All of which could have a powerful impact on AI-related stocks, such as VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

In addition, according to a McKinsey report,“ 63% of companies that adopted AI into their operations in 2023 reported revenue increases.” Plus,“Artificial intelligence in business operations is expected to double the efficiency of the workforce and boost profitability by an average of 38% by 2035, according to Accenture's prediction.” And, according to IBM,“In 2024, it's estimated that businesses will interact with their customers more through AI-powered communication channels than human-led efforts.”

Look at VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, announced that Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain digital transformation, has joined the Genius Beta program.

“Blue Yonder was one of the earliest partners to align with the VERSES vision so it's a natural progression to expand the relationship from using our Wayfinder solution into the Genius beta,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“By leveraging Genius, Blue Yonder will be the first supply chain company to access advanced intelligent automation capabilities.”

Blue Yonder intends to implement Genius to better unify its expansive enterprise data into a common knowledge model on which to interrogate, simulate and automate optimal decision-making and workflows within warehouses and distribution centers.

Genius is a natural computing system modeled after a scientific breakthrough in understanding biological intelligence. Conventional artificial intelligence (AI) models excel at pattern recognition and reconstruction as a result of being trained on enormous data sets and once trained are static. Conversely, Genius generates intelligent agents with substantially less training data that can learn, plan, and adapt autonomously in real time.

While AI has been a driving force for Blue Yonder, the company recognizes that adaptive intelligence is a key factor in helping its customers succeed. Blue Yonder's participation in the Genius Beta program signals the company's ongoing commitment to market leadership and innovation.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia and ServiceNow just announced they are broadening their relationship with the introduction of telco-specific generative AI solutions to elevate service experiences. The first solution, Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), is built on the Now Platform and uses NVIDIA AI to help boost agent productivity, speed time to resolution, and enhance customer experiences. As telcos look to reduce costs and uncover new business opportunities, they're turning to AI and automation. In a survey from IDC, 73% of global telecommunications service providers identified AI/ML investments to support operations as their top transformation priority. "GenAI is a game-changer for telcos looking to boost productivity, improve customer experiences, and drive cost savings with its ability to learn and improve with each use," said Rohit Batra, general manager and vice president for telecom, media, and tech at ServiceNow. "Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA will help telcos realize unprecedented business value and impact, fast. This is just the beginning of a large-scale transformation for the industry, and we're excited to be at the forefront."

Microsoft is reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI capabilities for businesses and employees through new skilling initiatives with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and NTUC LearningHub. In addition, Microsoft also launched the Microsoft AI Pinnacle Program, starting with five pioneering organizations – Certis, HTX, Mediacorp, Seatrium, and Synapxe – to create real-world AI solutions that will drive transformative impact for organizations and key industry sectors. To help organizations of all sizes scale the benefits of AI innovation, Microsoft will also collaborate with Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), AI Singapore, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to accelerate AI adoption.

Meta Platforms and Arevon Energy signed two long-term Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPA) for the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Missouri. The Kelso Solar Project will generate 349 megawatts (MWac) of power and will help support Meta's operations in the region with 100% renewable energy. "We meet 100 percent our energy demand with renewable power, and we continue to invest in clean energy projects as we grow. This partnership with Arevon decarbonizes our operations and contributes to a more sustainable, resilient energy infrastructure," Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta said.

Advanced Micro Devices announced the launch of AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD RyzenTM Embedded processors with Versal adaptive SoCs onto a single integrated board to deliver scalable and power-efficient solutions that accelerate time-to-market for original design manufacturer (ODM) partners. Validated by AMD, the Embedded+ integrated computer platform helps ODM customers reduce qualification and build times for faster time-to-market without needing to expend additional hardware and R&D resources. ODM integration using Embedded+ architecture enables the use of a common software platform to develop designs with low power, small form factors, and long lifecycles for medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks