Tesla's Stock Falls Out Of S&P 500 Top 10

Creative Medical Technology Skyrockets on Word of New Diabetes Medication Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares nearly doubled in price Thursday. The company, a leader in biotech innovation, today announced a major stride in combating Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1D). The company has secured FDA authorization for an expanded access therapy using CELZ-201, a pioneering cell-based program in managing abnormal glucose tolerance and preventing T1D in high-risk individuals.This groundbreaking therapy uses CELZ-201 to potentially prevent T1D onset and is believed to be a first in medical history. This personalized medicine approach, focusing on a single high-risk patient, demonstrates the company's dedication to innovative, tailored healthcare solutions.Tim Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. shared his vision: "This is a historic moment. CELZ-201, developed after extensive research, represents our commitment to changing the T1D landscape. FDA clearance for this therapy underscores our drive to pioneer new pathways in disease prevention. Where there are no current treatments, we are hoping to provide new options."CELZ-201 has a multi-target mechanism to address abnormal glucose tolerance, a T1D precursor, at the cellular level. It embodies hope for high-risk individuals, offering a proactive defense against T1D development. This aligns with the company's ethos of addressing diseases before they manifest, leveraging cutting-edge science for preventative care.CELZ shares climbed $3.88, or 81.5%, to $8.64.

