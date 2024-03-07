Passport Fee Hike Raises Concerns Among Aspiring Travelers In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Expressing his concerns, 23-year-old Mohammad Saeed, employed in a private company with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, shared his apprehensions about obtaining a passport due to the recent hike in fees.

Saeed, the sole breadwinner of his household, expressed that the escalating cost of living makes it challenging to sustain a family with his current income. Contemplating a move to Dubai or Saudi Arabia for better prospects, but the increased passport fees have added to his worries.

Saeed reflected on the contrasting circumstances within the country, emphasizing the disparity between those experiencing prosperity and others struggling to afford two meals a day. In the current economic climate, the challenges faced by the less fortunate are glaring.

The Passport and Immigration Office recently raised fees for a standard 36-page 5-year passport, increasing it from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. Urgent processing fees surged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

Similarly, the cost of a 10-year passport rose from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,700 for regular processing and from Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,200 for express processing. A 5-year 72-page passport now costs Rs 8,200 under normal processing and Rs 13,500 under urgent processing.

Commenting on the fee hike, Iqbal Hussain from Bajaur voiced his concerns, stating that the normal passport fee increased from 3 thousand to 4500. He highlighted that while previously a normal passport took 11 to 20 days, the duration has now extended to three months.

Hussain expressed that the rise in passport fees disproportionately affects laborers seeking opportunities abroad due to economic hardships. He emphasized the financial strain on individuals who often resort to taking loans for passport expenses.

He lamented that the new government should have eased the financial burden on the people, but instead, the increased fees contributed to inflationary pressures.