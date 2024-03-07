More Internet Volume, Voice Calls And Higher Choice Range With The New Supersen Tariff!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell subscribers can find balanced mobile
internet and talk minutes in the new SuperSen
tariff!
Taking into account the trends in mobile communication, Azercell
continuously delivers more convenient and comfortable usage to
subscribers. The leading mobile operator is launching a new
“SuperSen” tariff for prepaid customers from 06.03.2024. To cover
various price ranges, the "SuperSen" tariff portfolio offers more
internet volume, countrywide calls, and more options. Customers
will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity within the tariff
framework that meets all mobile service needs while saving on
communication expenses:
Up to 1GB of internet for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp
texting is included with all "SuperSen" tariff packs.
Both current and new prepaid line (SimSim) subscribers can join
the "SuperSen" tariff through any subscription channels (via the
"Kabinetim" application, USSD, SMS).
For more detailed information please follow the page.
