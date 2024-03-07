Ombudsman Holds Educational Events On Consequences Of Drug Addiction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Northern and Western Regional Centers of the Azerbaijan's
Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) held educational events on
the physical, moral and social consequences of drug addiction, Azernews reports.
The event heard information about the educational activity
carried out by the Commissioner in the field of combating drug
addiction, and the investigation of complaints in this field.
The consequences of drug addiction and the work carried out in
this field in Azerbaijan were also discussed, and the need for
measures to adapt people suffering from drug addiction to society
was brought to attention.
At the end, discussions on the topic were held, and the
questions of the participants were answered.
