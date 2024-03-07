               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ombudsman Holds Educational Events On Consequences Of Drug Addiction


3/7/2024 10:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Northern and Western Regional Centers of the Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) held educational events on the physical, moral and social consequences of drug addiction, Azernews reports.

The event heard information about the educational activity carried out by the Commissioner in the field of combating drug addiction, and the investigation of complaints in this field.

The consequences of drug addiction and the work carried out in this field in Azerbaijan were also discussed, and the need for measures to adapt people suffering from drug addiction to society was brought to attention.

At the end, discussions on the topic were held, and the questions of the participants were answered.

