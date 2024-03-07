Russians Launch Missile Strikes On Sumy, Damage Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched missile strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on March 7, the enemy launched an air and missile attack on the city of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure sites were damaged. All the necessary services are working on the spot," the report said.

The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

An explosion rang out in Sumy at around 14:30 after the air raid alert was issued.