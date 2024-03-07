Ukrainian Aide Says Not Ruling Out Russia Targeted Zelensky, Greek PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It could not be ruled out that a Russian missile strike on Odesa port on March 6 had targeted the delegations of Volodymyr Zelensky or Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser said.

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said this in an interview with CNN Live, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"It really was less than 500 meters from us. What was that? [...] You cannot exclude it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of the foreign guest," Zhovkva said.

According to him, the missile was launched from Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

"It took the missile less than three minutes to reach the target, the site of the port of Odesa," Zhovkva added.

The leaders were inspecting the Ukrainian grain export corridor in the Black Sea port when the missile hit the port infrastructure.