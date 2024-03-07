EU Begins Delivering Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 7 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced Thursday that it contracted EUR 81 million out of the overall humanitarian aid allocation of EUR 125 million and is working on its disbursement to humanitarian partner organizations.

This comes on the occasion as Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic concluded his visit to the Middle East, after visiting the West Bank and Jordan yesterday.

The objective of the visit is to reiterate the EU's commitment to mobilizing all possible means to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinians in need.

The EU has to date organized 41 air bridge flights to deliver over 1,800 tons of aid to Palestinians via Egypt and is exploring further means of delivering lifesaving supplies.

The Commissioner met with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and shared the EU's unequivocal call for the protection of civilians, unhindered and safe access for humanitarian aid into and across Gaza, whilst also reiterating the EU's request for the release of all hostages.

Lenarcic met on Wednesday with the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and humanitarian partner organizations and visited a UN-led girls school in the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank and met with the caretaker representatives of the Palestinian National Authority.

He stressed that the protracted humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has reached unprecedented levels, with conditions rapidly deteriorating due to the continued intensification of hostilities. (end)

