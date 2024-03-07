Under Royal Directives, JAF Carries Out 9 Joint Airdrops With Arab And Foreign Countries On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.7 (Petra) - As part of the international efforts made by Jordan to mitigate effects of the bloody war on Gaza Strip and under Royal directives, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army on Thursday carried out 9 airdrops, in partnership with Arab and friendly countries targeting a number of sites in northern Gaza.Aircrafts from Egypt, the United States, France, the Netherlands and Belgium participated in carrying out the operation with Royal Jordanian Air Force, according to a JAF statement.This step comes within the ongoing Jordanian efforts to send more medical, relief and food aid to people in Gaza, aimed to alleviate effects of the war and compensate the severe shortage of food and medicine triggered by the continuing Israeli war on the coastal enclave, the statement said.The JAF affirms continued operations to send aid via an air bridge to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, through aid planes dispatched from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, or through airdrops on the strip, or ground aid convoys.Since beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the JAF carried out 29 Jordanian airdrops, 23 airdrop operations carried out by JAF, in cooperation with Arab and friendly countries.