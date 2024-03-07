PM Modi To Present 1St-Ever National Creators Award On March 8

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award on Friday (March 8) to the digital content creators here at Bharat Mandapam, an official said on Thursday.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others, an official said.

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creators Award has witnessed an exemplary public engagement, an official said.

In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, around 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

A statement noted that "this overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people's choice".

The award will be provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award; Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male & Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.