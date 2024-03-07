Deputy PM Highlights Efforts To Enhance Public Sector's Performance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.7 (Petra)- Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization, Nasser Shraideh, said approval of the Kingdom's new Human Resources Bylaw that will govern work of Jordan's public sector is "imminent," stressing that performance and efficiency have become the rule.Shraideh made the remarks Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the participants in Government Leadership Qualification Program, which is run by Government Leadership Center at Institute of Public Administration, in presence of Interior Minister, Mazen Faraya, Director of Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), Roxane Weber, and Italian Ambassador, Luciano Pizzuti.Shraideh said the program, funded by Italian government through AICS and implemented by European Public Law Organization (EPLO), is considered a "new beginning," adding that work is underway to develop it in the coming stages to contribute to achieve the desired goals and create more human resources leaders in Jordan's public sector.The minister also affirmed seriousness of changing performance in the Kingdom's public sector to be "more effective and adequate" in serving the citizen."The public sector aims to provide the best services to citizens, which requires a different approach to work," he said, stressing that the Institute of Public Administration has begun to witness development to serve this basic goal, aimed to qualify Jordan's human resources to keep pace with global developments in various fields.Middle management, he affirmed, will receive the required attention and multiple related standards and requirements will be reformulated and dealt with more firmly for its importance for public work.