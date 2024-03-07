Survey Results Report On Jordan's Prevention Programs Released

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.7 (Petra) -Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) released the final report results of the national project to survey and review Jordan's policies, strategies, legislation, guidelines and standard operating procedures for prevention of pandemics, communicable and common diseases, and environmental threats within One Health approach.According to a statement on Thursday, JCDC Head, Dr. Adel Belbisi, hailed efforts and cooperation of the main partners in various relevant institutions and bodies, which were the "closest" entities to deal with the potential sources of pandemics and "constantly" monitor and follow up on the surrounding environmental factors.During a workshop held to publish the report's results, he said the JCDC was "keen, since the beginning of the survey, to coordinate to set work mechanisms and methodology to achieve the survey goals, in cooperation with the national implementing body, Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC).Within scope of its first strategy for the years 2023-2025, he said the center adopted a "strategic" approach that emphasizes its role as a "leading" national public health institution, aimed to assist national efforts to ensure preparedness, detect, prevent, combat, and reduce health threats.Additionally, Belbisi praised the HCAC's role for its "remarkable" effort in implementing this survey, lauding partners who played a "major" role in technical support for this effort.