Introducing \'Celebrating Her Everyday\' Campaign By Pullman And Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is delighted to announce the launch of its special social media campaign, \"Celebrating Her Everyday,\" in honor of International Women\'s Day. This campaign carries forward the celebration of womanhood in an innovative yet meaningful manner. Moving away from traditional International Women\'s Day celebrations, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity believes that women should be celebrated every day. The \"Celebrating Her Everyday\" campaign serves as a testament to this belief, aiming to highlight and honour the strength, resilience, and achievements of women on a daily basis.



Embark on an immersive journey as the hotel unveils a captivating array of content across its social media channels. From inspiring stories to thought-provoking visuals, the hotel showcases diverse elements of its \"Celebrating Her Everyday\" campaign, compelling followers to embrace the spirit of women\'s equality and empowerment.



\"In alignment with our dedication to diversity and inclusivity, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity proudly champions the perpetual celebration of women\'s accomplishments and contributions,\" remarked Vineet Mishra, Cluster General Manager at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. \"Through our \'Celebrating Her Everyday\' campaign, we aim to ignite a lasting appreciation for the remarkable influence of women, encouraging everyone to honour and acknowledge their significance not only on International Women\'s Day but throughout the year.\"



Join in elevating the celebration by actively engaging with Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity across its vibrant social media platforms. Share your inspiring stories, personal experiences, and empowering messages using the hashtag #CelebratingHerEveryday. Together, let\'s unite in acknowledging the remarkable women who continuously shape and enrich our world.



