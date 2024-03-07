Smriti Irani Gives Mantra For Women's Empowerment At 'Viksit Bharat' Event In DU

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, attended the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors – Nari Shakti' conclave as the chief guest at Delhi University's Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Viksit Bharat Ambassadors' programme saw a huge gathering of more than 5,000 students, including the presence of many eminent guests.

Addressing the students of Delhi University, the Union Minister encouraged and motivated them to become part of Viksit Bharat 2047 mission and also shared the mantra for women's empowerment.

Smriti Irani also spoke to few women students who are steering their start-up projects with personal endeavour and money.

She also enlightened them about the government's several initiatives for supporting and 'handholding' young entrepreneurs.

She also encouraged 'young entrepreneurs' to connect with the concerned Ministry's nodal authorities regarding funds and other support in their start-up venture.

Other prominent guests, including the programme organiser Hitesh Jain called upon the students to download the Narendra Modi app and become Viksit Bharat Ambassadors.

The students were also given a brief 'explainer' on how they could join the ambitious Viksit Bharat programme and contribute to India's growth story by unleashing their inherent potential.

Delhi University Chancellor Yogesh Singh congratulated the female students on the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament and said that today's women are dismantling all barriers and breaking the glass ceilings to scale new heights of success.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also assured the central university on the construction of more women's hostels on the campus.

The Delhi University has long been demanding more women's hostels inside the campus but the same got shelved multiple times, apparently due to paucity of funds.

Stressing the government's focus towards women empowerment, she said the Modi government since 2014 has been building toilets in urban as well as rural areas to ensure better facilities for women students and therefore make them an equal participant in 'Viksit Bharat'.