WPGT: Amandeep Builds Four-Shot Lead Over Gaurika In 5Th Leg

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 7 (IANS) Amandeep Drall opened her third round with three bogeys in a row and lost her overnight lead, but by the end of the day was back in the saddle with a four-shot lead over Gaurika Bishnoi in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

Amandeep is 9-under 207, while Gaurika is 5-under 211. Khushi Khanijau (72-71-69) with the best card of the day moved to third place at 4-under 212.

This event which carries a purse of Rs. 19 lakhs is a four-day event, so the battle continues at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

Amandeep shot 73, as she picked two birdies after bogeys on her first three holes. In contrast, her main rival, Gaurika, who shot 66 on the second day, faltered on the back nine with three bogeys for a 75. Gaurika had two birdies against five bogeys.

Tied with Amandeep after the front nine, Gaurika fell four back as Amandeep had a birdie, too, on the back nine.

Amandeep after her bogeys on first three holes, steadied herself and did not drop any more shots and also picked birdies on the ninth and the 15th. Gaurika birdied the second to take the lead but bogeys on fifth and eighth meant she fell back into joint lead. On the back nine Gaurika lost her rhythm and bogeyed 10th, 11th, and 17th to fall four behind as Amandeep birdied the Par-4 13th.

Hitaashee Bakshi (71) was lying fourth at even par 216, while Neha Tripathi (71) moved into tied fifth with Seher Atwal (72) at 3-over 219.

Ridhima Dilawari (71) was sole seventh at 4-over 220, while Shagun Narain (72) was eighth at 5-over 221.

Amateur Lavanya Jadon (74) was tied ninth with Agrima Manral, Ananya Garg (73) and Jahaanvie Walia (74) at 7-over 223.