Diksha, Pranavi Ready For Star-Studded Field In Florida

(MENAFN- IANS) Tampa (U.S), March 7 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will be looking to build on the fine results achieved last fortnight, as they tee off at the team series – Tampa. Pranavi was T-5 and Diksha was T-9 at the last Ladies European Tour start in Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Diksha, third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, was T-19 at Magical Kenya Ladies Open and then missed the cut at the Aramco International in Saudi before finishing T-9 in Morocco. Pranavi was T-23 in Kenya but did not play the Saudi event and was T-5 in Morocco. Diksha has two wins on the LET, while Pranavi has multiple wins on the WPG Tour in India.

Both Indians will be keen to get in a good result, more so with a purse of $1 million prize fund split across the team and individual events.

Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson headline field as the event kicks off at the 6529-yard, par-72 Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater.

The tournament has 84 players, including 39 LET champions, nine LPGA victors, and three Major titleholders.

Lexi Thompson and Hull apart, other big names include Megan Khang, Brittany Lincicome and Carlota Ciganda.

Aramco Team Series – Tampa is the fourth stop for the LET elite and Briton Bronte Law arrives as the most recent champion after a win at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.