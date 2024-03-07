Russians Shell Village In Zaporizhzhia Region With Cluster Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the front-line village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district with cluster munitions, injuring a man.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the front-line territories. The Russians shelled the village of Bilenke with cluster munitions. A man was wounded," the post said.

Fedorov noted that reports about the extent of destruction were being clarified.

On March 6, the Russian army launched 253 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.