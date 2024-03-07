Russians Shell Village In Zaporizhzhia Region With Cluster Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the front-line village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district with cluster munitions, injuring a man.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy continues to terrorize the front-line territories. The Russians shelled the village of Bilenke with cluster munitions. A man was wounded," the post said. Read also:
Fedorov noted that reports about the extent of destruction were being clarified.
On March 6, the Russian army launched 253 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
