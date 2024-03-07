Arab League: Israeli Occupation Deliberately Starving Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 7 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Thursday accused Israeli occupation of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza to spread complete chaos in the Strip.

This came in a speech by Assistant Secretary General and President of the Palestine Sector and the Occupied Territories Saeed Abu Ali during a meeting with an Italian parliamentary delegation, according to a League statement.

The Israeli occupation's actions are standing in the face of a ceasefire and further the escalation, additionally with depriving Palestinians the right to worship in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Abu Ali briefed the Italian delegation on the latest developments of the Palestinian cause, including the humanitarian catastrophe and ongoing genocide for the 153rd day.

The Italian delegation affirmed their full and continued support for Palestinians and their rights, and keenness to enhance cooperation with the Arab League. (end)

