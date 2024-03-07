(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P, NASDAQ Recoup Some Lost Ground

Futures Move Higher After Series of Losses AdvertismentStock futures inched down Thursday after the major averages posted their first winning session in three days.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials took on 30 points, or 0.1%, to 38,736.Futures for the S&P 500 grabbed 11.25 points, or 0.2%, to 5,123.Futures for the NASDAQ advanced 72.25 points, or 0.4%, to 18,116.50.Victoria's Secret plunged 29% after posting mixed quarterly results and issuing disappointing guidance.Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors finished higher, led to the upside by utilities. At one point, New York Community Bancorp tumbled more than 40% during Wednesday's session, but it finished with a 7.5% gain after announcing a $1-billion capital raise. Apple fell for a sixth consecutive day, bringing its weekly losses to nearly 6%.Investors monitored the first of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearances on Capitol Hill this week for more insight on the path ahead for interest rate cuts.In addition to Powell's remarks before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, Wall Street is also on the lookout for the latest jobless claims data, and trade balance and consumer credit data for January. This comes ahead of February's closely watched jobs report slated for Friday morning.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 erased 1.2% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.3%.Oil prices faded 34 cents to $78.79 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices brightened $8.20 to $2,166.40.

