Constellation Software Reports Mixed Financial Results Constellation Software (CSU) has reported mixed financial results for the fourth and final quarter of 2023.The Toronto-based company reported Q4 earnings per share of $6.64 U.S., down 7% from $7.19 U.S. a year earlier.However, revenue in the period totaled $2.3 billion U.S., up 27% from $1.8 billion U.S. a year earlier.Constellation Software attributed the sales increase during Q4 to growth from its acquisition of software companies.For all of last year, the company reported earnings of $26.67 U.S., up 9% from $24.18 U.S. in 2022.Revenues for the full year came in at $8.4 billion U.S., up 27% from $6.6 billion U.S. in 2022.The company reported having free cash flow of $1.160 billion U.S. at the end of 2023, up 36% from $853 million U.S. at the end of the previous calendar year.Constellation Software does not hold earnings calls with media and analysts, and the company provides few details concerning forward guidance.The stock of Constellation Software has risen 64% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $3,683.88 per share.

