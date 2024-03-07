(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Toronto Stock Exchange Nears Two-Year High
Hugo Boss' Stock Falls 15% On Grim Sales Outlook
Hot Stocks Today: Costco, MongoDB, DocuSign, and More
Novo Nordisk's Stock Rises 5% On Weight Loss Trial Results
Breaking News on Apple/Epic, Tesla, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Thursday, March 7, 2024
Thursday's Stock Trades Include NYCB's Wild Ride
New York Community Bank (NYCB) is the trade of the year that started yesterday and continues this morning. After shares fell by as much as 45% on Wednesday, a $1 billion infusion reversed the decline.
NYCB stock gained 7.45% while its preferred shares returned 14.2%. A group of investors, which includes former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would invest in the regional bank. The deal will close on March 11 and will still require regulatory approvals.
The Fed benefits from private investments preventing NYCB from failing. Last year, the firm bailed out Signature Bank. The central bank would not want to save Signature Bank a second time.
The bear market for media stocks may show signs of ending. Paramount (PARA) shares touched a 52-week low of $10.16 this week. By comparison, Comcast (CMCSA) is range-bound while Sony (SONY) dipped from Jan. 2024 highs. Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra said that its subscribers should brace for more price hikes on the Paramount+ service. The firm is under shareholder pressure to turn the streaming service into a profitable business.
In the tech sector, Palantir (PLTR) will need to follow through from yesterday's rally. The firm won a fresh $178 million U.S. Army contract. It will supply a battlefield system that uses artificial intelligence.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07032024000212011056ID1107948467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.