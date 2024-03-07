(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toronto Stock Exchange Nears Two-Year High

Hugo Boss' Stock Falls 15% On Grim Sales OutlookHot Stocks Today: Costco, MongoDB, DocuSign, and MoreNovo Nordisk's Stock Rises 5% On Weight Loss Trial ResultsBreaking News on Apple/Epic, Tesla, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday's Stock Trades Include NYCB's Wild Ride

New York Community Bank (NYCB) is the trade of the year that started yesterday and continues this morning. After shares fell by as much as 45% on Wednesday, a $1 billion infusion reversed the decline.

NYCB stock gained 7.45% while its preferred shares returned 14.2%. A group of investors, which includes former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would invest in the regional bank. The deal will close on March 11 and will still require regulatory approvals.

The Fed benefits from private investments preventing NYCB from failing. Last year, the firm bailed out Signature Bank. The central bank would not want to save Signature Bank a second time.

The bear market for media stocks may show signs of ending. Paramount (PARA) shares touched a 52-week low of $10.16 this week. By comparison, Comcast (CMCSA) is range-bound while Sony (SONY) dipped from Jan. 2024 highs. Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra said that its subscribers should brace for more price hikes on the Paramount+ service. The firm is under shareholder pressure to turn the streaming service into a profitable business.

In the tech sector, Palantir (PLTR) will need to follow through from yesterday's rally. The firm won a fresh $178 million U.S. Army contract. It will supply a battlefield system that uses artificial intelligence.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks