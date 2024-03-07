(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toronto Stock Exchange Nears Two-Year High

Hot Stocks Today: Costco, MongoDB, DocuSign, and More

The earnings season continues today with MongoDB (MDB) and Costco (COST) posting results. Costco traded at a new high ahead of the report. MDB stock dropped by over $100 in the last month. The expensive stock needs to post a strong report to win back investors.

DocuSign (DOCU), an over-priced e-signature supplier, may post weak results when markets close today. It has no moat. On Feb. 6, negotiations to be bought out failed. The firm then announced a headcount reduction of 6% or 400 staff. Markets already expect a $28 million to $32 million restructuring charge in Q1/2025.

Chinese technology firms enjoyed a relief rally yesterday. JD (JD) added 16.18% after posting weak revenue growth. However, it increased its stock buyback by $1 billion and announced its annual dividend. Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Bilibili (BILI) may rise again today, riding from the previous day's momentum.

Singaporean-based e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. (SE) looked much PDD (PDD) when shares rocketed higher in Dec. 2023. SE shares are up by 24% for the week. The firm posted Q4 revenue growing by a modest 4.8% to $3.6 billion. Bulls are optimistic that the earnings for the full year of 2023 will lead to higher profitability in 2024.

Shopee's GMV (gross merchandise volume) and orders increased by 29% and 46% Y/Y, respectively.

Sea's game title, Free Fire, earned the title of most downloaded mobile game in 2023. Simplywall has a fair value target of over $90 on SE stock, which closed at $59.22.









