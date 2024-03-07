(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Toronto Stock Exchange Nears Two-Year High
Hot Stocks Today: Costco, MongoDB, DocuSign, and More
Novo Nordisk's Stock Rises 5% On Weight Loss Trial Results
Thursday's Stock Trades Include NYCB's Wild Ride
Breaking News on Apple/Epic, Tesla, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Thursday, March 7, 2024
Hugo Boss' Stock Falls 15% On Grim Sales Outlook
Shares of Hugo Boss (BOSS) are down 15% after the men's fashion company warned that it might fail to meet its sales targets.
The plunge in share price at the German high-end fashion brand is the worst one-day performance for its stock since 2016.
The sharp decline comes as Hugo Boss said that it expects sales to grow more slowly in the coming year due to weakening consumer demand.
The grim outlook comes despite Hugo Boss reporting record revenue of 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion U.S.) in 2023, an increase of 18% from the previous year.
However, management said that consumer spending is slowing on luxury goods and clothing, and, as a result, they expect modest growth of about 3% this year.
Macroeconomic and geopolitical events continue to weigh on consumer spending, with other high-end brands such as Burberry (BRBY) and LVMH (MC) also reporting a slowdown in sales.
Hugo Boss' stock is now down 18% in the last 12 months and trading at 53.24 euros ($58 U.S.) per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07032024000212011056ID1107948464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.