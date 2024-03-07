Dubai Jewellery Group Unveils Exclusive Ramadan & Eid Campaign, Embracing Tradition And Joyful Gifting

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Over 100 plus participating outlets for customers to choose from

Dubai, UAE, 6 March 2024 - As the blessed month of Ramadan approaches, and with Eid on the horizon, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is delighted to announce its exclusive campaign, inviting customers to embark on a journey of tradition, celebration, and heartfelt gifting. From March 10th to April 14th, customers can immerse themselves in an exquisite collection curated by 100 participating outlets.

In the spirit of spreading joy and generosity, DJG unveils special offers that redefine the gifting experience. Several purchases from our Ramadan & Eid Collection comes with complimentary gifts, adding an extra layer of delight to your shopping experience. Additionally, customers can seize the opportunity to partake in exclusive Buy One Get One Free or Half Price offers on Diamond & Pearl Jewellery, allowing them to share the joy of gifting with their loved ones.

Speaking of the campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said: 'As we embrace the holy month of Ramadan and the festive occasion of Eid, DJG is thrilled to offer a unique gifting experience that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. The collections being offered by our retailers are curated to reflect the spirit of the season, and we invite our customers to join us in celebrating the joy of giving. This campaign is not just about jewelry; it's about creating lasting memories and fostering connections through thoughtful and meaningful gifts.'

DJG believes in the essence of tradition and the joy of gifting, which is why the Ramadan & Eid campaign focuses on bringing communities together through timeless pieces of jewelry and the cherished tradition of Eidiya. Throughout this campaign, the authority is proud to collaborate with its partners to present a plethora of offerings to adorn loved ones and celebrate the spirit of the season.

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, kindly visit the website for more details