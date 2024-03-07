Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Shedding Light On The Arab Minds Exhibition Till 31 March

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 7 March 2024: In conjunction with the Reading Month in the UAE, and in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Great Arab Minds initiative which His Highness launched in 2022, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library inaugurated an exhibition entitled Shedding Light on the Arab Minds, set to continue until the end of March. This comes within the framework of its vision and strategy to highlight the achievements of the brilliant minds of writers and creators in the Arab world.

The exhibition features more than 165 titles in literary creativity and scientific and economic progress, including works that won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. The exhibition highlights the contributions of prominent Arab writers and creators such as Professor Waciny Laredj, economist Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, medical doctor and novelist Dr Tag Elsir, and novelist Hoda Barakat.

Shedding Light on the Arab Minds is an intellectual and knowledge incubator that aims to enrich the cultural scene and enhance the value of reading and creativity locally and regionally. The exhibition boasts a wonderful collection of unique literary works and selections of iconic Arab novels, such as Taghribat Al-Qafir by Zahran Al-Qasimi, The Bookseller's Notebooks by Jalal Barjas, The Novel of The Spartan Court By Abdel Wahab Issawi, The Night Mail by Hoda Barakat, The Second War of the Dog by Ibrahim Nasrallah, and Destinies: Concerto of the Holocaust and the Nakba by Rabai Al-Madhoun, among others.

The exhibition plays a pivotal role in promoting culture and knowledge amongst society, and fostering cultural dialogue and exchanging ideas, as it provides the public with the opportunity to discover the latest literary publications and the works of writers winning international awards. This opens new horizons for reading and critical analysis, contributes to supporting Arab writers, and offers a unique platform to display prominent literary achievements.

Visitors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library can know more details and information about the library's workshops, events, and exhibitions held throughout the year and register and attend them for free, through the official website mbrl, and by following the library's social media channels.