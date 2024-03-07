AIA Singapore Launches First Corporate-Led Internship Programme To Empower The Next Generation In Today's Evolving Economy

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Deep industry insights: Learn from experienced professionals and get a comprehensive understanding of the life insurance landscape, and AIA Singapore's role as a market leader.

Dual-track experience: Engage with financial services directors and managers from distribution to gain insights to financial planning through observations learning.

Skills and certification: Earn recognised certifications (including CMFAS licenses) and enhance financial literacy and personal development skills. Mentorship and networking: Receive guidance from dedicated industry professionals and build meaningful connections with peers, directors and managers from distribution and AIA executives through fireside chats and events.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - AIA Singapore today announced the launch of the, the insurer's first internship programme led by its corporate arm. This exciting 6-week programme will offer students from various institutes of higher learnings an immersive experience and distinctive blend of distribution and corporate exposure, providing them valuable insights and practical skills that are essential in the financial services industry.Specifically, these interns will gain:'Young Singaporeans are seeking meaningful careers with purpose and flexibility. This programme addresses their needs by providing valuable skills, mentorship, and a chance to explore a fulfilling career in financial services. We're committed to supporting the younger generation and empowering them to thrive in this evolving economy.'Participants of the AIA Internship 2024 will be introduced to the insurance industry, learn how AIA's digital assets increase advisors' productivity, and be mentored by a financial services manager. Interns will also be involved in AIA's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities such as tree planting as well as participate in a fun-filled AIA Vitality telematch. Beyond a monthly internship allowance, top performers will be recognised with rewards and a letter of recommendation from AIA.Interested participants can sign up via com/internship.Hashtag: #AIA

