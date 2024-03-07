DCH Logistics Promotes Regional Capabilities With A Refreshed Brand Identity Get Set. Go!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - Today, DCH Logistics, a subsidiary of leading motor and consumer goods distributor, Dah Chong Hong Holdings (DCH), hosted an event showcasing its refreshed brand identity. As an integral part of DCH's food and FMCG platform, the logistics provider is uniquely positioned to provide multi-temperature supply chain solutions across the Greater Bay Area and 30+ provinces of China, with flexible end-to-end services that span from importation and warehousing to a full range of value-added services and delivery.Featuring a modernised logo and bold colors, the company unveiled its new look and energetic tagline, Get Set. Go!, which invites customers to set their business in motion and harness their supply chain's full potential. The branding is designed to be vibrant and impactful, promoting the company's cutting-edge capabilities alongside a strong commitment to transparency and collaboration.'This is an exciting milestone for DCH Logistics, which is a key pillar of our business,' said Chief Executive Officer of Dah Chong Hong Holdings, Mr. Frank Lai. 'We have uniquely positioned infrastructure, the latest technology and a dedicated team of industry experts. Now, we want to ensure the market and potential partners understand our strengths and capabilities, particularly when it comes to cross-border and specialty cold chain solutions.''We aim to be the best third-party logistics partner in the region and are always looking at ways to refine our service offering,' said Mr. Tim Collins, the Director of DCH Logistics. 'The refreshed branding follows investments in facility renovations, the opening of a new warehouse in Hong Kong, upgrades of our Warehouse Management System (WMS) and technology enhancements that enable real-time location and temperature monitoring down to the pallet level all designed with customer needs in mind. With our network and capabilities, transparency and collaborative approach, we are confident in delivering a seamless logistics experience for our customers.' Mr. Collins also serves as the Director of DCH Foods, the largest food and FMCG distributor in Hong Kong, and Chief Executive Officer of DCH Auriga, a growing regional leader in healthcare distribution.Showcasing the company's growth momentum and rising market interest, the DCH Logistics management team celebrated new business agreements following the event with leading beverage, fast food and home retail brands.Hashtag: #DCHLogistics

About DCH Logistics

With industry-leading infrastructure and over three decades of experience, DCH Logistics offers tailored supply chain solutions designed to give its partners a competitive edge. Its Greater China network extends across 30 provinces and over 180 cities with 750,000 sqm of storage in strategically-positioned warehouses and a fleet of more than 500 vehicles.

As a subsidiary of Dah Chong Hong Holdings, DCH Logistics is an integral part of Hong Kong's largest food and FMCG distribution platform and a regional leader in cold chain, with end-to-end solutions from import to home delivery as well as value-added services including labeling, bundling, repackaging and food processing. Expert teams are supported by the latest technologies and combine industry best-practice with local experience to design efficient supply chains that deliver real cost savings.



About Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited

Dah Chong Hong Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (stock code: 0267), is an integrated trading and distribution company operating in Asia, supported by an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China as well as a provider of a full range of associated services. DCH's consumer business comprises the manufacture, retail and distribution of food, healthcare, electrical appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. DCH employs over 16,500 staff with operations in 13 Asian markets. For more details, please visit:







