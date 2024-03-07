Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini Meets With The Deputy Secretary-General Of The United Nations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai - United Arab Emirates, March 7 , 2024: His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, held a meeting with Her Excellency Amina Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the Ministry of Finance's Diwan in Dubai. The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and Dr Mahmoud Mohieldin, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, where both sides discussed the importance of global partnerships to achieve sustainability and areas of joint cooperation between the two parties.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of supporting sustainable development through diversifying and developing funding sources, mobilising capital, and simplifying access to financing to enhance economic prosperity. This affirms that the United Arab Emirates is making the utmost effort with international institutions' partners to achieve this. In turn, Her Excellency Amina Mohamed praised the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations, which reflects both parties' deep commitment to achieving a better world. She noted the role of the United Arab Emirates in launching initiatives aimed at accelerating the implementation of the goals of the global sustainability agenda and its keenness to develop innovative solutions for sustainable development goals and mobilise the necessary support to achieve them.