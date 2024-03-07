Minister Of Interior Meets Omani Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of cooperation between the two countries in security fields, and ways to support and develop them.