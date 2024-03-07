Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Approval Of Building New Settlements In West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's approval of the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank, considering it a blatant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334 and a blatant attack on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement Thursday that the settlement plans and attempts to Judaize large parts of the West Bank, including Jerusalem, pose a serious threat to international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution and hinder the resumption of the peace process on the basis of international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative (API).

The Ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities, including taking the necessary measures to implement Security Council resolutions and obliging the Israeli occupation to stop its settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.