Thundery Rain Expected This Weekend: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Thundery rain is expected during the weekend, according to a weather update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD). Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are also forecasted during this period.
The temperature in the county will range from 19°C to 25°C from Friday to Saturday.
On Friday, March 7, the wind will be in a southeasterly to northeasterly direction at 6-16KT and reach 28KT with thundery rain.
Read Also
Ministry announces working hours in Qatar during Ramadan Watertanks containing large haul of tobacco seized at Hamad Port: Qatar Customs QCB's Fawran service to enable money transfer using phone number
On Saturday, March 8, the wind will be in a northeasterly direction at 6-16 KT reaching 28 KT with thundery rain.
Sea heights on both days will range between 1-3ft reaching 9ft with thundery rain.
MENAFN07032024000063011010ID1107948367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.