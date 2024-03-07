QBWA Organises 'Invest In Women Accelerate Progress' Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the world marks the International Women's Day on March 8th, the Qatari Businesswomen Association proudly acknowledges the remarkable achievements of women across various sectors while also recognising the challenges they continue to face. With a commitment to empowering and supporting women in business, QBWA organised yesterday 'Invest in Women - Accelerate Progress' event in partnership with QBA, Deloitte, Qatar Islamic Bank and Management Centre Europe (MCE).

By emphasising the importance of strategic investment in women's empowerment, this event not only acknowledges their achievements but also seeks to foster an environment where women are supported to thrive in various fields, providing a great opportunity to showcase inspiring stories, discuss challenges, and explore avenues for further empowering Qatari women in all spheres of society and economy.

The event started by a welcome note from QBWA board Member Amal Al Aathem, thanking all guests for celebrating this special day with QBWA.

Her note was followed by a speech from Aisha Alfardan, QBWA Vice Chairwoman who welcomed all distinguished guests and started her speech by confirming the importance of this year's theme,“Investing in Women - Accelerating Progress,” as it is completely consistent with the mission to which the Qatari Businesswomen's Association has devoted all its efforts since its establishment and also reflects at the same time the inspiring and long journey that women in Qatar have taken until they reached the position they occupy today,

“We at QBWA truly believe that investing in women is the cornerstone of development, because it builds a society that values contribution and merit and places them above any other standard. For us, this investment is not just about doing what is right; But also doing what is smart. When women have access to education, health care, and economic opportunities, and when we believe in them and open the way for them, entire societies can rise and prosper.”

During her speech. Aisha also thanked QBWA Partners and Sponsors“QBWA would like to extend its deepest gratitude to our Partners and sponsors: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), Deloitte, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Management Centre Europe (MCE), for their unwavering support and commitment to advancing the role of women in society. Through their generosity and belief in our mission, we have been able to provide invaluable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to women entrepreneurs and professionals."

She added: "Together, we are fostering a culture of empowerment and inclusivity that benefits not only women but society as a whole.”