Qatar-Germany Business Meeting Explores Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted the Qatari German Business Meeting at its headquarters. The event was co-chaired by Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, QC's First Vice Chairman, and Gordon Pelz, Vice Chairman of the German Mittelstand (German Association for SMEs).

The event also was attended by QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, along with many Qatari businessmen and members of the German delegation.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral commercial and economic relations, and exploring the investment climate and opportunities in both Qatar and Germany, especially in sectors like healthcare, agriculture technologies, real estate, renewable energy, transport and shipping, and IT.

It also reviewed the possibility of establishing joint ventures and commercial alliances between Qatari and German companies.

In his remarks at the meeting, QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasised that Qatar and Germany enjoy distinguished relations in various fields, especially in economic and commercial spheres. He noted that their trade volume last year amounted to QR6 and highlighted that Germany is one of the most important trade partners for Qatar.

Mohamed bin Twar underscored the significance of strengthening mutual investments, pointing to the presence of many German companies operating in Qatar across various sectors such as contracting, trading, services, shipping, medical equipment, and devices, among others.

Conversely, he mentioned that there are many Qatari investments in Germany in sectors including automobiles, energy, electronics, solar power, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, and more.

He indicated that Qatari investments in Germany amounted to € 25 billion and expressed expectations for more investments in the coming period.

Twar called on German companies to benefit from the incentives and advantages offered by Qatar for foreign investors and to explore the numerous opportunities available in Qatar.

Elaborating on Qatar's incentives, he noted its world-class infrastructure and stimulating legislation, making it a global hub for business and investment and an attractive destination for major international companies. He further explained that Qatar's laws allow non-Qatari investors to own 100% of capital in all sectors and economic activities, citing the investment incentives offered by free and logistics zones.