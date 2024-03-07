Stage Set For Inaugural Al Thumama Ramadan Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A total of 24 teams are expected to take part in the inaugural edition of the Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship which will take place at the Al Thumama Fareej Playground, organisers announced yesterday.

The tournament featuring young players aged between 10 to 14 years is being held under the aegis of Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA).

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Sports and Youth headquarters, Head of the Tournament's Organising Committee Hassan Ali Al Ishaq thanked QSFA for their support in making the event possible.

“We are hoping that this tournament would continue for many years to come and we are thankful to the QSFA for their assistance in organisation of this tournament,” Al Ishaq, flanked by QSFA Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari, told reporters.



Organising Committee Head Hassan Ali Al Ishaq (left) and QSFA Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari after the press conference.

“The event's registration has been confirmed and the draw will take place on the first of Ramadan after the list of players and teams would be finalised following a technical committee meeting. The tournament is open to teams and schools from across the country and it is not just confined to teams in Al Thumama,” he added.

The competition offers QR7000 for the eventual winners while runners-up will receive a prize of QR5000. The team finishing third will be handed QR3000.

The competing teams will also get trophies and medals while individual awards for the players will also be also up for grabs.

“We are in contact with Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health to ensure smooth organisation of the tournament,” Al Ishaq said.

The Al Thumama Ramadan football tourney is a brainchild of former Qatar goalkeeper Younes Ahmed, which is aimed at promoting sports among the youngsters and supporting the local football clubs.