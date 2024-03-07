X Force, Mazur Seal Fuwairit Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Thumama Racing-owned X Force and jockey Szczepan Mazur teamed up to win the Fuwairit Cup at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 32nd Al Rayyan Meeting yesterday.

The pair prevailed after a tough battle in the 1100m Thoroughbred Open Handicap feature race, securing a one length victory over Townsend Manor, ridden by Marco Casamento. X Force is trained by Mohammed Hussain Afroz.

Finishing third in the race was Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained Selected with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle.

Today, eight elite horses and jockey combinations will compete for The Late Yousef Al Romaihi Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse.